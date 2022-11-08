Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 158 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

Shares of GE opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

