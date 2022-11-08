KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $75.95 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00085607 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00041668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00235982 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.16089714 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $809,354.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

