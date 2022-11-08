Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given New GBX 735 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
LON KOS opened at GBX 607.50 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,786.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 238 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($7.88).
About Kosmos Energy
Featured Stories
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.