Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given New GBX 735 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

LON KOS opened at GBX 607.50 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,786.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 238 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($7.88).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

