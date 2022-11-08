Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $444.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

