Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 600 Average PT from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.50 ($7.28).

Several research firms have issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 660 ($7.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.37) to GBX 675 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Lancashire Price Performance

LON LRE opened at GBX 566 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.36. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 342.40 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 586.50 ($6.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 506.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

