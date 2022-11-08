Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Up 16.7%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 16,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 62,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.
