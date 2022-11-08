Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,350 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

