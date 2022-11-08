LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Andrew Labenne Buys 12,300 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LendingClub Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 1,688,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,973. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

