Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

