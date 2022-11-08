Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 378,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,563. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
