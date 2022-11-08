Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 378,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,563. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

