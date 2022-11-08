Liquity USD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $192.22 million and approximately $179,880.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00558006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.61 or 0.29065626 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 184,160,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

