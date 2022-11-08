Litecoin Cash Price Down 13% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $408.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,860,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,802,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026406 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $208.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.