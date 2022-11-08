Lmcg Investments LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after buying an additional 1,752,600 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

