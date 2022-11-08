Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 313.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $189.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,193. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

