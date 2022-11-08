LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

