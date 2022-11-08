Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $2,990.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

