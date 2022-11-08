Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.15). Approximately 55,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 161,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.40 ($1.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £158.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray bought 18,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($22,981.90).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

