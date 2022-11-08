Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,704 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hershey by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hershey by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

HSY traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,757. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.07. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

