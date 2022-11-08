Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $405,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

