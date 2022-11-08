Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $782,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

