Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

