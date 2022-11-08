Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,970 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $49,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,406. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

