Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Magna International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International Announces Dividend

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. 72,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.