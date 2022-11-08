Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTW opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $343.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.09. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.