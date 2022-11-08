Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

