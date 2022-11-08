Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

