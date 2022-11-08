Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581-611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.17 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.43.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masimo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

