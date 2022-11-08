Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.48

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 24392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

