McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.45-$24.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.88 billion-$282.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.54 billion.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

MCK stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.09.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

