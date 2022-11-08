Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,585 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $66,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $257.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

