Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.00 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.10 EPS.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 212,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 843.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,601 shares of company stock valued at $927,665. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

