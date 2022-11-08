Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 431.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

