Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.