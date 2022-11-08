Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,418 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHA opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

