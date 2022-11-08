Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,438 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $7,046,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

