Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

LDEM stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $63.17.

