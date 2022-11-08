Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.