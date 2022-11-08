Metahero One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.11 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.01772700 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006130 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.01735403 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.