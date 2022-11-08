Metawar Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $139.95 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metawar has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00079849 USD and is up 39.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

