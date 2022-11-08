Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 789 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

