Metis (MTS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Metis (MTS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Metis has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.16 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00588203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.40 or 0.30638541 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

