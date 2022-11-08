Metis Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $1.16 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003209 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000314 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
