Metis Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.19 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.