Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of MPB opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

