Mizuho Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $12.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $759.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

