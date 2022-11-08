Mizuho Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

