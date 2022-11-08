Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.0-$58.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.04 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 439,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,147. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Model N

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.