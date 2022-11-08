Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 2.1%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 45,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 237,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Mogo from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Mogo Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of C$74.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

