Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $134.82 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $134.82 or 0.00737078 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $145.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,297.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00313846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00117472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00561965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00223203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00227596 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,198,077 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.