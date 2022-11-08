Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $141.55 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,766 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $141,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DHR traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.15. 13,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.00.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

